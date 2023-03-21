Zelenskyy hosts Japanese PM, accepts G7 summit invitation

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday making for a rare, unannounced visit that served to underscore Tokyo’s emphatic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.



The Japanese prime minister had been the only leader of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations who had not visited Ukraine, which has seen an outpouring of popular support in Japan following the Russian invasion more than a year ago.

Zelenskyy posted footage of his greeting Kishida, whom the Ukrainian leader called “a truly powerful defender of the international order and a longtime friend of Ukraine”, in central Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of the meeting with the Prime Minister of #Japan Fumio Kishida today in #Kyiv

"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida – a truly powerful defender of the international order and a longtime friend of #Ukraine.… https://t.co/BBmw3dB2P7 pic.twitter.com/weodEhBaaM

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 21, 2023

Earlier, Kishida toured the town of Bucha, where the mayor has declared more than 400 civilians as killed last year by the Russian forces and which has since become synonymous with Russian brutality during the war.

He laid a wreath outside a church before observing a moment of silence and bowing.

“The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I really feel great anger at the atrocity upon visiting that very place here,” Kishida said. “I would like to give condolence to all victims and the wounded on behalf of the Japanese nationals.”

Japan is due to host a G7 summit in Kishida’s hometown of Hiroshima in May. Tokyo has continually voiced support for Ukraine and joined the rounds of sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy said he would join the summit via an online link following the invitation from Kishida.