China’s persecution of Uyghurs has increased rapidly: activist

They have their own language, culture, and traditions. At the same time, they are suffering genocide. These are the Uyghurs – a unique, 12-million ethnic group that resides mostly in the Xinjiang region in north-western China. In recent years, the government in Beijing has carried out a brutal campaign against them, including detainments, violence, and abuse.



To discuss the matter and international efforts to condemn China’s actions, we were joined by Rushan Abbas, founder of the U.S. NGO Campaign for Uyghurs and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

As she clarified, repressions of the Chinese regime against Uyghurs have been ongoing for decades now “under different labels”. She explained how throughout the years they have been labeled, among other things, separatists and terrorists by Beijing.

According to Abbas, the genocidal policy against her people had accelerated rapidly back in 2017 with over a million Uyghurs having been detained in concentration camps.

Learn more about the issue by watching the full interview above.