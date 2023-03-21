Yellen ready to protect depositors in smaller U.S. banks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday that she is prepared to intervene to protect depositors in smaller U.S. banks suffering deposit runs that could threaten more contagion amid the worst financial system turmoil in over than a decade.



In a speech aimed at calming nerves rattled by two prominent bank failures this month, Yellen said the U.S. banking system was stabilizing.

“The steps we took were not focused on aiding specific banks or classes of banks. Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader U.S. banking system,” she told an American Bankers Association conference in Washington.

“And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion,” Yellen added in prepared remarks that drew a standing ovation from the assembled bankers after her delivery.

Yellen, speaking more than a week after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) closed the failing Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, said the “decisive and forceful” actions were strengthening public confidence in the U.S. banking system and protecting the American economy.

In those cases, the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC invoked “systemic risk exceptions” that allowed them to guarantee billions of dollars of uninsured deposits, and Yellen said the actions, along with new Fed lending facilities, reduced the risk of further bank failures.

She didn’t provide details as to what further interventions may be warranted, but shifted emphasis toward smaller regional and community banks, which have sought protections to stop deposits from fleeing to larger institutions seen as “too big to fail.”

In a U.S. Senate hearing last week, Yellen said universal deposit guarantees would only be granted to those at failing banks determined to pose a systemic risk.