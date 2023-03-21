Hong Kong ‘mysteriously’ calls off Winnie the Pooh slasher film’s premiere

The screening of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”, a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been canceled, its distributor said on Tuesday without giving a reason.



VII Pillars Entertainment posted on its Facebook page that it was with “great regret” the scheduled release of the movie on March 23 had been canceled. Yet it did not provide any details.

Chinese censors have in the past targeted the film’s main character, originally created by English author A.A. Milne, due to memes comparing the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

#BREAKING: Allegedly due to "technical reasons”, most of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's screenings in Hong Kong have been cancelled. There only appears to be one cinema in North Point that plans to show the slasher flick, as of Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/rULt3m4sja

— Jay Ganglani (@GanglaniJay) March 21, 2023

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then-counterpart Barack Obama when some online commentators seized on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger.

Some people have used the image of Pooh to signal dissent.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that it had issued a certificate of approval to the applicant.

“The arrangements of cinemas in Hong Kong on the screening of individual films with certificates of approval in their premises are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned, and OFNAA would not comment on such arrangements,” a spokesperson said.

1. Screenings of a Winnie the Pooh horror film which was set to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled due to technical reasons

According to Reuters, distributors of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" expressed regret over the move but did not elaborate further. pic.twitter.com/ZeSRHMXzSH

— BFM News (@NewsBFM) March 21, 2023

A ticket-booking link on its Facebook page brought up the message informing ticketing was temporarily unavailable.

Moviematic, which had organized a screening of the film for Tuesday evening, reported the cancellation on its social media page earlier in the day citing technical reasons.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Reuters that “something mysterious” had taken place. “The cinemas agreed to show it, then all independently came to the same decision overnight,” he said, implying it was not a coincidence.