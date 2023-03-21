Xi and Putin discuss Beijing’s ‘peace proposal’ for Ukraine

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed Beijing’s proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during talks in Moscow, while displaying a warm friendship forged on a mutual rivalry with the West.



The Chinese document sets out some general principles in a 12-point plan but contains no details on how to bring an end to the war, now in its 13th month.

The proposal has been largely dismissed in the West as a ploy to buy Putin time to regroup his forces and solidify his grip on the occupied land.

The meeting between Putin and President of China Xi Jinping began in the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/KuSF8fYWgK

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 21, 2023

Ukrainian and Western officials fear any ceasefire would merely freeze the front lines, handing Russia an advantage following a series of setbacks since it launched its invasion in February last year.

While China has sought to cast itself as a potential peace-maker in the conflict, the visit underlined an ever-closer relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

The two leaders spoke for more than four hours on Monday and enjoyed a state dinner at the Kremlin, warmly praising each other mutually as “dear friends,” according to Russian media.

Xi’s visit is a boost to Moscow as it struggles to make ground in its year-long war on Ukraine. It was criticized by Washington as providing “diplomatic cover” for Putin and for the war that has seen tens of thousands of people killed.