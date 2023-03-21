Only seven allies meet NATO military spending target

NATO’s military spending objective of 2 percent of GDP was met by seven out of 30 countries in 2022, one country less than in 2021 before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, pressing allies to increase defense spending more quickly.

“But because GDP has increased more than expected for a couple of allies, two allies that we expected to be at 2 percent are now slightly below 2 percent,” he said and moreover urged allies to boost their military spending more swiftly.

Stoltenberg did not specify which nations met the target, instead referring to NATO’s annual report which is to be released later on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt we need to do more, and we need to do it faster, the pace we have when it comes to increasing defense spending is not high enough” Stoltenberg said. “In a more dangerous world, we need to invest more in defense.”

In 2014, NATO leaders agreed to increase their defense spending to meet 2 percent of their GDP within ten years, in response to the deteriorating security situation in Europe following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. As the situation in Ukraine now worsens and the Russian full scale invasion of the country has crossed its one-year mark, NATO allies have started discussion on how to adapt the spending target.

A decision is expected to be made at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July, with some allies looking to advocate an even higher military spending while others seem hesitant to commit to the pledge. NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg considers the 2 percent target to be a minimum, not a maximum, for future spending.