Archaeologists uncover treasure from times of King Bolesław II

Dating from the 11th and 12th centuries, the objects include a mysterious lead amulet, a bronze horse, weapons, ornaments made of silver, lead and copper alloys, items of everyday use such as knives, and silver coins.

Marian Florek/Public domain

Archaeologists have unearthed a trove of treasure from the times of King Bolesław II the Bold at a “previously unknown” archaeological site in southeastern Poland.

Dating from the 11th and 12th centuries, the objects include a mysterious lead amulet, a bronze horse, weapons, ornaments made of silver, lead and copper alloys, items of everyday use such as knives, and silver coins.

Commenting on the discovery, Dr Marek Florek from the Marie Curie-Skłodowska University of Lublin told the Polish Press Agency: “It’s an extremely intriguing and previously unknown archaeological site which represents a rich collection of early medieval artefacts.”Marian Florek

The find was made by archaeologists from the Szansa (Chance) Association in the village of Daromin, around 17km north of the city of Sandomierz.

Commenting on the discovery, Dr Marek Florek from the Marie Curie-Skłodowska University of Lublin told the Polish Press Agency: “It’s an extremely intriguing and previously unknown archaeological site which represents a rich collection of early medieval artefacts.”

Marian Florek

Florek added that objects like the silver ornaments were likely to have been imported to the Sandomierz region from early medieval Ruthenia or the Baltic region and that objects such as the “lead head of a sceptre/mace are of an elite nature and suggest the Daromin settlement had an exceptional character”.Marian Florek

He added that objects like the silver ornaments were likely to have been imported to the Sandomierz region from early medieval Ruthenia or the Baltic region and that objects such as the “lead head of a sceptre/mace are of an elite nature and suggest the Daromin settlement had an exceptional character”.

He said: “In the early medieval period and also later, maces were not just weapons, but also, above all, symbols of military power.

The small bronze representation of a horse is almost certainly an ornamental element of spurs, of the so -called Lutomiersk type (the name comes from the location of a cemetery from the turn of the 10th and 11th century where such spurs were first found).Marian Florek

“On the other hand, the small bronze representation of a horse is almost certainly an ornamental element of spurs, of the so -called Lutomiersk type (the name comes from the location of a cemetery from the turn of the 10th and 11th century where such spurs were first found).

“Spurs were also worn by knightly elites of the early Piast state.”

The find was made by archaeologists from the Szansa (Chance) Association in the village of Daromin, around 17km north of the city of Sandomierz.Marian Florek

A particularly unique object highlighted by Florek was a lead pendant, possibly an amulet, with the representation of a human figure on one side and an unspecified figure on the other. “Nothing similar exists among ancient or medieval artefacts found on Polish territory,” he said.

Florek also said that the discovery “not only sheds new light on the relations between the people from the Sandomierz area and various parts of Europe, but also forces us to take a fresh look at the origins of knightly forces in the Sandomierz region, including the influence of foreign visitors on their establishment.”

The artefacts are currently being studied by the Regional Heritage Protection Office in Kielce, after which they will be transferred to the Castle Museum in Sandomierz.