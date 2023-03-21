Nigerian presidential elections aftermath: Obi petitions court over result

Nigeria’s opposition Labor Party wild-card candidate Peter Obi has submitted a court petition challenging the results of last month’s hectic and disputed presidential election that was won by the ruling party, according to a Tuesday statement by a spokesperson from his party.



Not so much a novice in Nigerian politics as he had portrayed himself, Obi managed to galvanize young and first-time voters, which in turn brought him to the third location in the February presidential elections of Africa’s wealthiest nation.

He fell behind winner Bola Tinubu from the ruling All Progressives Congress party and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar.

“We are challenging the qualifications of the candidate that was declared the winner. We are also challenging the processes that led to his declaration as the winner, among others,” Labor Party spokesperson Yunusa Tanko told Reuters.

As regards the elections, a slew of irregularities drew the attention of observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, and other bodies. The faults included failures in systems designed to prevent vote manipulation, voting delays at some polling stations, and errors on the side of logistics. Still, the observers did not allege fraud. The commission itself apologized for the technical problems during the count.