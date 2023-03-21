Philippines track down sunken fuel tanker 3 weeks after spill

Using a Japanese-made underwater robot, the Philippines have found the wreckage of a fuel tanker that sank in the country’s territorial waters three weeks ago causing a leak that has threatened the local fishing and tourism industries.

The discovery of MT Princess Empress, which was carrying about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it capsized on February 28 and eventually sank, was deemed crucial in stopping the spill, which reached shorelines in three provinces.

In a media briefing, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor stressed the urgency of plugging the leaks and extracting any remaining oil from the tanker.

With the help of a remotely-operated robot that arrived on Monday from Japan, Dolor shared the first photos of the Philippine-flagged vessel from its exact location. The robot will also help determine the tanker’s condition, he said.

The extent of potential damage from the slick comprises around 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves, and seagrass, according to Filipino marine scientists.

The JDR Expert Team visited Or. Min. Gov. Humerlito Dolor & reported on their activities. Gov. Dolor thanked them for their dedication to help control the oil spill. The Team, in cooperation w/ @coastguardph & LGU officials, hopes to help minimize the damage in the area. 🇯🇵🤝🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/vVyAlPJJy7

— Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) March 17, 2023

Japan has also dispatched a team of coast guard personnel with the task of helping in the cleanup, according to the Philippines’ disaster agency, while five U.S. coast guard personnel have arrived to shore up the local response teams in dealing with the spill, the U.S. embassy said.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will work closely with the Philippines to conduct rapid environmental assessments of affected areas and assess the need for ecosystem restoration, the embassy said.

The Philippines’ environment ministry said it was also in talks with other Southeast Asian countries on further assistance.

Authorities have imposed fishing and swimming bans in affected areas, resulting in disruptions to the livelihood of thousands of residents and tourism businesses.