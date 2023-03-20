West knows nothing about German war crimes committed in Poland: Polish Dep FM

Poland has been appealing to a variety of international institutions for support with its issue of reparations against Germany for the atrocious war crimes and widespread destruction of the country under the German wartime occupation from 1939 and 1945. One such example of the German atrocities was a labor camp set up specifically for children, established in Łódź. To date, the camp’s survivors never received any compensation. To shed light on the situation, TVP World invited Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

One would think that the abhorrent and shocking story of a child labor camp would have made the rounds all around the world. Yet as Mr Mularczyk explained, the tragedy of Poland lies not just with the horrific events it had to endure during World War II, but also with it immediately afterward coming under the brutal dominance of the Soviets.

Due to decades of separation from the West by the Iron Curtain, awareness of what the Polish people endured under the German jackboot was not common in Western Europe or in the United States. Deputy Foreign Minister Mularczyk is now touring various international institutions and likewise meeting with diplomats, who openly admit that knowledge of German atrocities perpetrated against Poles is actually something new to them.

And yet, to date Poland has not received war reparation from Germany, leaving the physically and mentally scarred victims of the German barbarity without any due compensation nor legal means to seek it from Berlin.

Hence, the Polish government’s effort to raise international awareness on the matter and present the lack of war reparations as an example of a violation of human rights. As Mularczyk admitted, with the brutal invasion of Russia on Poland’s neighbor, Ukraine, images of violence and war crimes being perpetrated on the Ukrainian people make it easier for people around the world to understand what Poles themselves had to endure during World War II, and sympathize with Warsaw’s cause.

Mr Mularczyk has admitted that the process of obtaining the due war reparations will likely be a long one, but it is a process he is positive will end in success, especially since the German side entirely lacks any legitimate legal arguments to proclaim, as they did, that the matter is indeed closed.