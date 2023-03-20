Nearly 900 detainees released in Yemen as both sides of conflict struck agreement

The two sides in Yemen’s conflict have agreed to release 887 detainees and to meet again in May for further talks, following negotiations in Switzerland, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Monday.



The exchange of around 15,000 conflict-related detainees has been under discussion as a key confidence-building measure under a December 2018 UN-mediated deal known as the Stockholm Agreement.

However, the progress has been slow. A few exchanges, including in 2022 and 2020, have been coordinated by the ICRC, alongside smaller deals directly between the warring parties.

#Yemen | "The parties have agreed on the implementation plans to release 887 conflict related detainees from all sides," said @OSE_Yemen Hans Grundberg at @ungeneva press briefing. pic.twitter.com/w1ZZprYHAp

The conflict in Yemen has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

A UN-brokered truce last April has largely held, despite expiring in October without the parties agreeing to its extension.