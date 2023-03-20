Poland welcomes deal on EU’s joint munitions procurement for Ukraine

Poland welcomes an agreement reached by 18 countries to collectively buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression, the Polish president’s chief aide has said.

On Monday, the European Defence Agency (EDA) reported that 17 EU countries and Norway had agreed on the collaborative procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and to replenish the national stockpiles of member states.

“The project opens the way for EU Member States and Norway to proceed along two paths: a two-year, fast-track procedure for 155mm artillery rounds and a seven-year project to acquire multiple ammunition types,” EDA said in a statement.

According to EDA, the project “sends a clear message to industry and strengthens the EU’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s war of aggression.”

The common procurement is aimed at reducing costs and purchasing in accordance with the needs of the countries belonging to the agreement, EDA said.

Marcin Przydacz, who heads the Polish president’s Foreign Policy Office, commented on Monday evening on the agreement for the Polsat News private broadcaster.

“It is very good, we really welcome it. More than EUR 2 billion will be allocated for the purchase of ammunition here in the European defence industry system,” he pointed out.

Przydacz said he hopes that “Polish equipment will also be financed from this (project – PAP).”

“Especially because this agreement includes clauses that refer to money already spent… so also those countries that have already provided support to Ukraine, will be able to refinance these purchases,” he explained.

“So this is a favourable agreement for Poland,” Przydacz continued.

The agreement was signed by Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway. More Member States have already expressed their intent to join the initiative soon following national procedures.