World News 20.03

President Xi Jinping of China has arrived in Moscow to meet with the dictator of Russia; meanwhile, Germany and South Africa officially warn that Putin will be arrested at once if he sets foot on either country’s soil following the ICC warrant issued last week; and the French are rioting furiously following the controversial move by the French government this weekend to pass the unpopular pension reform. This and much more in Saturday’s edition of World News.

Poland has been appealing to a variety of international institutions for support with the issue of its reparations claim, put against Germany for the atrocious war crimes and widespread destruction of the country under the German wartime occupation from 1939 and 1945. One example of German atrocities was a labor camp set up specifically for children, established in Łódź. To date, the camp’s survivors have never received any compensation. To shed light on the situation, TVP World invited Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Arkadiusz Mularczyk.