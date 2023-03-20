France: gov’t barely makes it through no-confidence vote

President Emmanuel Macron’s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Monday, after bypassing the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular change to the pension system.



Some 278 MPs voted in favor of a tripartisan, no-confidence motion tabled by a centrist party and others, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.

The National Assembly in #France is bunkered as the #vote on the motion of no confidence approaches. All the accesses are blocked by the forces of order and riot barriers pic.twitter.com/2LYuDm3ja1

— RRN.Europe (@RRNEurope) March 20, 2023

The outcome will be a relief to Macron because a successful vote would have sunk the government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

However, he still faces significant headwinds.

For one thing, the centrist president’s failure to find enough support in parliament to put his pension reform to a vote has undermined his reformist agenda and weakened his leadership.

Barclays analysts said the government would remain in place, “although it would be significantly weakened, while social protests against the reform would likely continue for some weeks, which could negatively affect the French economy.”

🇫🇷#France:

The motion of no confidence proposed by the LIOT group against the Government of Prime Minister Borne failed.

In Favour:

-RN: 88 out of 88

-FI: 74/74

-PS: 31/31

-EELV: 22/22

-GDR (PCF): 22/22

-LR: 19/61

-LIOT: 18/20

-Others: 4/5

In favour: 278

287 were needed. pic.twitter.com/bTLNh75qto

— World Elects (@ElectsWorld) March 20, 2023

Unions and protesters, angry with the reform and with the fact that the pension reform was adopted without a vote, said they would carry on with strikes and protests, with the support of many in the opposition.

As soon as the narrow failure of the vote was announced, lawmakers from the hard left La France Insoumise (LFI, France Unbowed) shouted “Resign!” at Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and brandished placards that read: “We’ll meet in the streets.”

Violent unrest has erupted across the country and trade unions have pledged to intensify their strike action, leaving Macron facing perhaps the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the “Yellow Vest” uprising over four years back.