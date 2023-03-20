Pulse of Culture 20.03

Born 140 years ago, Wacław Szpakowski was a Polish architect and artist, as well as a photographer and musician. Szpakowski had a close link to Latvia: his family moved to Riga in 1897, and he took up studying architecture at the city’s Technical University in 1902. Now Riga is hosting an exhibition dedicated to him, “Riga Notebook. Following the Lines of Wacław Szpakowski”, which focuses on the years he spent living and studying in the Latvian capital at the beginning of the twentieth century. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland, and around the world, in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.