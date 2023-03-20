Amazon to cut additional 9,000 jobs, cites ‘uncertain economy’

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it would axe another 9,000 roles, piling on to a wave of layoffs that has swept through the technology sector as an uncertain economy is forcing companies to get leaner.



In a remarkable turn for a company that has long touted job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months, or 9 percent of its roughly 300,000-strong corporate workforce.

The latest cuts come upon the company’s highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until the economic concerns led business customers to scrutinize their spending.

The layoffs will affect Amazon’s streaming unit Twitch as well, following cuts that began in November affecting the company’s device sectors, e-commerce and human resources departments.

In a note to staff that Amazon posted online, its CEO Andy Jassy said the decision stemmed from an ongoing analysis of priorities and uncertainty about the economy.

The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news in the technology sector, that has seen some of the world’s most valuable corporations, among them Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, sever ties with staggering numbers of employees they once courted in droves.

In what now seems a harbinger, Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms Inc said last week it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, kicking off a second round of layoffs for the sector following its elimination of more than 11,000 roles in 2022.