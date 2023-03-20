Polish ski jumper Kubacki withdraws from World Cup down to wife’s illness

Dawid Kubacki will no longer compete in this season of the ski jumping World Cup. The athlete unexpectedly withdrew from the Vikersund event on Sunday. On Monday, he posted on social media informing his fans the decision was a result of his wife falling ill.

The news that Kubacki will not be performing in the final competition of the Raw Air series down to personal reasons, was dropped a little less than an hour before the event started. The Polish ski jumper, believing an explanation to his fans was due, informed them via social media that it was down to his wife’s illness.

“My wife Marta landed in hospital [for] cardiological reasons, she is in bad condition and doctors are fighting for her life. She is in good hands, she is [a] strong girl, [I] know she will fight it,” Kubacki announced on Instagram and in a Facebook post.

At the same time, he stated that this will conclude his competing for the remainder of this season, “but [it’s] not important now”.

There are three individual and two team competitions left in this season of the World Cup. Kubacki is currently runner-up in the general ranking, but he is unlikely to remain on the podium by the end of the season, with Austrian Stefan Kraft, currently ranked third, only 42 points behind him, and Slovenian Anže Lanišek 118 points behind.

The top spot has been clinched by Halvor Egner Granerud of Norwegia, who has won 2,058 points as of present.