Poland sets standards of aid to Ukraine says Baden-Wurttemberg PM

Uwe Anspach/PAP

The prime minister of the German land of Baden-Wurttemberg has thanked Poland for the actions it has taken since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Winfried Kretschmann said on Monday that Poland had been setting standards of aid to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the Rupert Charles University in Heidelberg where Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, had delivered a lecture earlier in the day, Kretschmann said that Poland had been unreservedly supporting Ukraine by offering it financial, political, humanitarian and military aid.

The head of the Baden-Wurttemberg land stated that no country had received as many Ukrainian war refugees as Poland and that this assistance was an obvious thing for millions of Poles.

Having admitted that the German people were deeply impressed by the willingness of Poles to help Ukrainians, he added that Poland had already spent over EUR 8 billion on the accommodation of Ukrainian war refugees, “which is much more than any other country.”

Speaking about European values in the face of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Kretschmann said that “unyielding solidarity” was the only response.