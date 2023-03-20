JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank to face lawsuits over Epstein ties

A U.S. judge said on Monday that JPMorgan Chase & Co will have to face a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing the bank of enabling the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.



The judge also stated JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank AG will have to face additional lawsuits by two women who allege Epstein sexually abused them, and who have also accused the banks of propping up Epstein.





U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan dismissed some of the claims in all three lawsuits, but said the plaintiffs can try to prove that the banks knowingly benefited from participating in Epstein’s sex trafficking venture.





The judge said he would reveal his reasons for the rulings in due course.





Epstein had been a client of JPMorgan from 2000 to 2013, and of Deutsche Bank from 2013 to 2018.





Both women, each known as Jane Doe, allege the banks turned a blind eye to Epstein’s abuses since he was an important client, and that numerous cash payments came by way of the banks to pay Epstein’s victims.





Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands where Epstein owned a private island, have sought to hold JPMorgan liable for Epstein’s misconduct there.





Both banks have stated they had no legal duty of protecting the women from Epstein, and denied accusations of knowing about his abuses.