EU states agree to send a million shells to Ukraine

European Union member states have agreed to supply one million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

“We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155mm caliber ammunition,” he told reporters, adding the shells would be sent within 12 months.

“There are many, many details still to (be) solved but for me, it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: If there is a will, there is a way.”

Ammunition to Ukraine to become central pillar

Speaking before a meeting between EU member states foreign and defence ministers, German FM Annalena Baerbock told reporters providing ammunition to Ukraine was set to become a central pillar in the European Union’s policy towards Ukraine.

She also called for EU members to agree on the development of joint production and procurement efforts.

Asked if providing more ammunition to Ukraine could lead to further escalation of the conflict, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský answered in the negative.

“You see the level of brutality – rocket attacks which Russia perpetrates against the energy infrastructure, completely razed, destroyed, child(ren) kidnapped and forcibly being Russified – how much more can this escalate?” he said.

Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said some discussions were ongoing with Bern so that Switzerland could agree to grant his country an export license for its Swiss-made Piranha armoured fighting vehicles.

In June, the Swiss government vetoed Denmark’s request to send Piranhas to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones.