EC approves funding for gas transmission pipeline

The European Commission has approved over EUR 124 million in funding for the construction of a 253-km section of a gas pipeline in Poland.

The funding, which will come from the European Regional Development Fund for the 2014-2020 budget period, will cover the costs of a section of the pipeline between Lesniewice and Wronowo in the Mazowieckie, Lodzkie and Lubelskie regions of Poland.

It will form part a 300-km long pipeline running from Gustorzyn to Wronowo.

EU Cohesion and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said that the project would “significantly contribute to increasing Poland’s energy security by diversifying gas supply sources and will enable gas exports to Lithuania, Slovakia and Ukraine”.