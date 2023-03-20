PM says Poland is not understood, discriminated against by EU

Uwe Anspach/PAP.DPA

Poland is being discriminated against by Brussels due to a lack of understanding of the changes taking place following a political transformation, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki made the claim at Heidelberg University in Germany on Monday in an address entitled ‘Europe at a Historic Turning Point.’

He said that Poland experiences discrimination from the EU “due to a complete lack of understanding of the reforms that a country emerging from post-communism, first communism and next post-communism, needed to make.”

Morawiecki also accused EU institutions of interfering in Poland’s “internal disputes… under the slogan of defending the rule of law.”

He went on to say that “in Poland we have the same understanding of the term ‘rule of law’ as in Germany.”

Morawiecki also complained about the EU not providing enough support for Poland when it comes to funding Ukrainian refugees that have found shelter in the country.

“Our understanding of European values certainly includes support for a neighbour in need,” he said. “However, we’ve received minimal help, and in this context we see different treatment of countries in the same situation, and this is the definition of discrimination, isn’t it?”