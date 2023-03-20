Russia opens its own case against International Crime Court (ICC)

On Monday, Russia’s highest investigative authority announced the launch of a criminal investigation against the ICC prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

The Investigative Committee stated that Putin cannot be held criminally responsible since he has absolute immunity as a head of state under a 1973 UN convention. However, the committee accused the ICC prosecutor of committing crimes under Russian law by falsely accusing an innocent person of a crime. The prosecutor and judges are also suspected of planning to harm a foreign state’s representative who enjoys international protection, which could worsen international relations.

There are 2 precedents for the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for a head of state.

In the Daily Brief, @astroehlein examines what they suggest about what the future holds for Vladimir Putin, now wanted for crimes in #Ukraine.

➡️https://t.co/pgMUWXMFrk pic.twitter.com/ktjhkWp5XA

— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 20, 2023

The Kremlin has called the warrant’s issuance “outrageous,” although it is legally meaningless because Russia is not a member of the treaty that established the ICC. It stated on Monday that the court’s decision reflected “clear hatred” for Russia and Putin personally.

Prosecutor Karim Khan and justices Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez are among the ICC personnel being investigated by Russia.

“The criminal prosecution is obviously illegal, since there are no grounds for criminal liability,” the Russian statement said.

The ICC’s decision requires the court’s 123 member nations to arrest Putin and extradite him to The Hague for trial if he enters their territory.

Putin is unlikely to take that risk, and Russia does not extradite its nationals, but the unusual move against a sitting president was a significant symbolic step to hold him accountable for the repercussions of his invasion of Ukraine.