Tennis: Linette makes top 20 for first time as Świątek cements top spot



Magda Linette has been one of several success stories for Polish tennis in the 2020’s, and on Monday she moved into the top 20 of the latest WTA ranking for the first time, whilst top position was retained by Iga Świątek.



The Pole has experienced a relatively late rise to prominence in her career. Her most notable achievement was making it to the Australian Open semi-final this year. Now, just after her 31st birthday she has reached the top 20.

What a point from Magda Linette.pic.twitter.com/VX4fsPEPKI

— Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) January 25, 2023

The Poznań-based tennis player’s 19th position in the latest WTA ranking, making her only the third Pole in tennis history to break into the women’s top 20. Only Iga Świątek and Agnieszka Radwańska have reached a higher spot.

Iga Świątek herself remains top of the ranking, although the second placed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has moved closer to the Pole.

😮💥🥎😮💥🥎

Iga Swiatek🇲🇨#WTA #IndianWells #TennisParadise#BNPPO2023 pic.twitter.com/2P8bJjpksg

— 🇲🇽BadilloNieto💙 (@BadilloNieto) March 13, 2023

The most significant rise in the top ten was Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan, who defeated the Pole in the semi-finals at Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

The WTA Race ranking only relates to results from the current season and determines the participants of the WTA Finals tournament, Świątek is ranked 1st and Linette is 10th.

Meanwhile, in the men’s game Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz jumped back into the top 10 this week, as he moved into 9th place, despite a relatively underwhelming last 32 elimination at the Indian Wells Masters.

Happy to advance to the next round in the desert. Let’s keep it going 💪

🎥: @TennisTV @atptour pic.twitter.com/cBqela8qnz

— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) March 12, 2023