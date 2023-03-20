Poland sees huge increase in small photovoltaic output

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Micro-power generation, most of which consists of solar panels, provided the electrical grid with 109 percent more electricity in 2022 compared to the previous year, the Polish energy watchdog has reported.

According to the Energy Regulatory Office (URE), such installations contributed 5.8 TWh of energy to the grid in 2022, which compares to 2.7 TWh in 2021.

At the end of 2022, more than 1.2 million micro-installations were connected to the grid with the total installed capacity exceeding 9.3 GW, of which 99 percent were photovoltaic installations.

Prosumer installations, which both consume and produce electricity, constituted 96 percent of installed capacity, the URE said.

“The data presented in our latest report clearly show that power generation from green micro-sources has been growing at a tremendous pace in recent years,” URE President Rafal Gawin said. “However, introducing such capacity to the electrical grid requires the urgent adaptation of the grid infrastructure.”