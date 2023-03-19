Warren Buffett in contact with Biden team on banking crisis

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor, has reportedly held discussions with Biden administration officials about the current banking crisis. While no formal statement has been released about the conversations, sources told Bloomberg News that the talks focused, in part, on investments into the U.S. regional banking sector.

These talks come after three banks collapsed this month, with Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate Bank all experiencing financial difficulties. Following the collapse, the federal government took steps to protect depositors. However, concerns about a looming recession continue, and the markets have been volatile.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently assured Congress that the U.S. financial system “remains sound,” and 11 major banks offered USD 30 bln in deposits to assist the struggling First Republic Bank. Despite this, the country is still grappling with economic uncertainties and is looking to shore up its financial sector.

Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway, has a history of stepping in to help banks in distress. In 2008, Berkshire Hathaway invested USD 5 bln in Goldman Sachs to help steady it during the global financial crisis. Buffett also invested USD 5 bln in Bank of America during the 2011 debt-ceiling crisis. His expertise and guidance have helped stabilize troubled financial institutions.

While no specific details about the talks have been made public, investors will be closely watching for any signs of how the administration plans to address the current banking crisis.

With the financial sector facing unprecedented challenges, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to stabilize the economy and restore investor confidence. The market’s volatility is also likely to be a concern for policymakers, who are tasked with ensuring the long-term health of the financial system.