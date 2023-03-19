World News 19.03

One of the most shocking Russian war crimes has taken place with the bombing of a theater in Mariupol one year ago, despite being clearly marked as a safe haven for civilians, including children, the site was targeted by Russian forces, resulting in heavy casualties; now Russian dictator and wanted war criminal Vladimir Putin had the temerity to revisit the scene of the mass murder he was responsible for. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against Russia continues to depend on Western weapon supplies. Speaking to TVP World, Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko described the steps necessary to defeat Moscow. He also spoke of the risk posed by Vladimir Putin’s influence worldwide. An exclusive interview from TVP World’s special correspondent to Ukraine, Don Arleth.