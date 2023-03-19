We will strike an exhausted Russian army in Bakhmut: Ukrainian expert

The situation on the front line in Bakhmut, following months of intense fighting, is currently largely quiet. Viktor Tregubov, columnist and co-leader of the Democratic Axe Party, was TVP World’s guest and explained that “it’s the end of the Russian turn, before the beginning of the Ukrainian one. Bakhmut, for Ukrainians, was a way to buy time… and a way to direct Russian attacks to a point where our defense is really strong… Russia is more or less exhausted. We’re waiting before taking our next step, after the necessary preparations. We will strike and we will strike an already exhausted enemy.”