World News 18.03

The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has released a statement critical of Georgia’s Government for its lack of transparency in the decision-making process; Ukrainian soldiers experience long waits between attacks as per the special report from the front line by TVP World’s Don Arleth; and Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Khan makes court appearance amid clashes between his supporters and police. This and much more in Saturday’s edition of World News.

While Bakhmut is under intense pressure, the situation appears to be rather calm in other sections of the front. TVP World invited Viktor Tregubov, columnist and co-leader of Ukraine’s extraparliamentary Democratic Axe party to discuss the stagnation of the front lines and how long will it last.