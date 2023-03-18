We will not allow a new Bucha: Polish Def Min

We do not want Olecko to be a second Bucha, and we will not allow that to happen. A military unit will be established in Olecko later this year, which will become part of the 1st Warmian Artillery Brigade, Deputy Prime Minister, and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Saturday.

Minister Błaszczak visited Olecko on Saturday. The politician laid flowers at the monument to St. John Paul II and met with the town’s residents.

According to the defense minister, building a base in the town means security for the residents of the entire region as well as an important economic boost.

“Later this year, or even as early as April, the land we have acquired (…) will be used to build a military unit,” he pointed out.

Minister Błaszczak also emphasized the importance of artillery brigades. “Experience from Ukraine shows directly that artillery proves itself – when it comes to the defense capabilities of the Ukrainians (…) Therefore, we strengthen artillery so that such an attack does not happen,” he said.