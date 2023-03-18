Bus carrying humanitarian aid ambushed by Russians, Polish citizen injured

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki confirmed the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports that a Polish citizen had been wounded in the country after a bus carrying humanitarian aid had come under fire from Russians in the Donetsk region.

“I confirm that we have received information about a wounded citizen of the Republic. He is being given medical attention and care will be provided,” Cichocki pointed out, without revealing any other details.

The diplomat assured, however, that “thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister’s Office, Poland, and Ukraine have worked out an efficient mechanism of information and cooperation in caring for the wounded.”

Humanitarian bus targeted

Earlier, the adviser to the head of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko reported that the car in which the two Polish citizens were traveling was hit by a Russian missile as they headed to the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

“A Russian shell hit the bus of Polish volunteers who brought humanitarian aid in Chasiv Yar. Two volunteers were wounded. One of them was evacuated to a Dnipro hospital by Life Saving Center. Wishing both of them a full and speedy recovery.,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

A Russian shell hit the bus of Polish volunteers who brought humanitarian aid in Chasiv Yar. Two volunteers were wounded.

One of them was evacuated to a Dnipro hospital by Life Saving Center.

Wishing both of them a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Q24oVi3Xlb

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 18, 2023

The politician also posted a photo of a white bus with a bullet hole behind where the driver usually sits. The car bears a sticker reading “Helping Ukraine” and the flags of Ukraine, Poland, and Latvia.

Polish citizen to return to Poland as soon as possible

A Polish volunteer injured in Ukraine will be transported to Poland as soon as possible, for further treatment by the Humanitarian and Medical Aid Team, Minister Michał Dworczyk commented on the story.

The official added that the Chancellery of the Prime Minister is in constant contact with doctors from the hospital where the wounded man is staying.