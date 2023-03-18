Ukraine sanctions Syrian dictator Assad, hundreds of other individuals and entities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyu has put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to apply and amend personal special economic and other sanctions.

“To put into force Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council’s decision dated March 18, 2023 ‘On the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)’,” the document published on the president’s website reads.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has been tasked with monitoring the decision’s implementation.

Sanctions have been introduced against 300 individuals, including citizens of the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Syrian Arab Republic, in particular the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

Sanctions have also been applied against 141 legal entities, in particular, Russia’s JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation, JSC State Space Research and Production Center named after M.V. Khrunichev, PJSC Scientific and Production Association “Almaz” named after Academician A.A. Raspletin, Iran-based Mahan Airlines, and Fars Air Qeshm, as well as Shahed Aviation Industries Company.