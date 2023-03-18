Opposition party to file motion to dismiss agriculture minister

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish People’s Party (PSL), an agrarian opposition party, will file a motion for the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk, the PSL leader said on Saturday.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Saturday the move was due to Kowalczyk “cheating Polish rural areas and misleading farmers.”

At a meeting with the residents of Busko-Zdroj in southern Poland, Kosiniak-Kamysz referred to protest during an agricultural fair attended by Kowalczyk in the central city of Kielce on Friday, when farmers tried to disrupt the event.

He said the protest was a sign of despair among rural people at what is happening in the Polish countryside.

The PSL leader said the motion to remove Kowalczyk would be filed after the weekend, in part due to “missed opportunities, the lack of EU money, for letting in Ukrainian grain, for the low prices of grain, high prices of fertilisers,” as well as for the closure of 120,000 livestock farms and the uncontrolled spread of African Swine Fever among other complaints.