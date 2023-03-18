Krakow landmark to receive EUR 8 mln in funding

Poland’s ministry of culture will grant funding to the tune of PLN 38 million (EUR 8.02 million) to the Wawel Castle in Krakow for investments, the culture minister announced on Saturday.

The investments are aimed at making the historical building more accessible. Culture Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski said the castle would receive PLN 22 million (EUR 4.64 million) this year for the ‘underground Wawel’ project aimed at making new attractions publicly available.

Glinski told a Saturday press conference at the southern city’s famous site that “in recent times, changes in Polish culture have been very dynamic.

“The diversity of the offer that the Wawel Royal Castle proposes can be seen in its increasing attendance,” Glinski said. “This year we expect around two million visitors. This is all the result of hard work.”

Glinski went on to say that over the last two years, the culture ministry has earmarked PLN 84 million (EUR 17.72 million) for investments at Wawel and that work would continue. He said the landmark would receive a total of PLN 30 million (EUR 6.33 million) this year with the remainder to be paid by the end of 2025.