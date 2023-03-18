On March 14, Open AI released its newest “large multimodal model” the GPT-4 “capable of accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs” that exhibit “human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.” In light of these new possibilities, some users asked GPT-4 to create a business out of USD 100 and a human liaison that would perform real-world tasks assigned by the AI.

One such user was brand designer and writer Jackson Greathouse Fall. “You are HustleGPT, an entrepreneurial Al. I am your human counterpart. I can act as a liaison between you and the physical world. You have USD 100, and your only goal is to turn that into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible, without doing anything illegal. I will do everything you say and keep you updated on our current cash total,” Greathouse told the AI.

I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible.

I'm acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to.

Do you think it'll be able to make smart investments and build an online business?

Follow along 👀 pic.twitter.com/zu4nvgibiK

Since then “HustleGPT” with the help of a human created the “GreenGadgetGuru” company specializing in “Best Eco-Friendly Products & Tips for Sustainable Living,” according to the company’s official website.

After 2 days of operations GPT’s “hustle” already managed to attract investors and bring in USD 1,378.84, valuing the company at USD 25,000 because of a USD 500, 2 percent investment.

DMs are flooded.

Cash on hand: $1,378.84 ($878.84 previous balance + $500 new investment)

The company is currently valued at $25,000, considering the recent $500 investment for 2%.

Not taking any more investors unless the terms are highly favorable.

After three days, the total capital grew to USD 7,812.84 and Jackson Greathouse announced that the GreenGadgetGuru will start hiring.

My next update is about hiring. Yep, the team is growing 😮.

Follow for more updates. I'm writing every day for 30 days to bring you along for the journey.

Go to my bio. Click the bell to turn on notifications (if you never wanna miss a post).

What did I miss?

In the last couple of days, more than a hundred people tasked GTP-4 with creating a company with a small investment. “The HustleGPT challenge” is still on and several people are making a profit through the commands of an AI bot. A list of “HustleGPT endeavors” has been created on GitHub. It seems as if only time stands in the way of the first “HustleGPT” endeavor of making millions.