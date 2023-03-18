Most Poles cut spending amid inflation

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Inflation and a challenging economic situation in Poland have spurred 83 percent of citizens to cut their spending, a survey has shown.

In a Tutore Poland poll, 86 percent of women and 79 percent of men said they had decided to limit their spending in shops.

This most often affects clothing (24 percent) and entertainment, such as books and cinema or theatre tickets (21 percent).

Travel spending has been reduced by 18 percent, electronics by 16 percent, food by 8 percent and cosmetics by 5 percent.

Most respondents, 66 percent, cook their own meals to spend less money while limiting restaurant visits, 53 percent monitor water and electricity use, 51 percent look for sales in shops, 48 percent shop around online for cheaper prices and 43 percent plan bigger spending in advance.

However, 53 percent of respondents do not cut their education spending, whereas 25 percent have decided to do so.

Poland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 18.4 percent year on year in February 2023, reaching the highest level since the mid-1990s, according to the Central Statistical Office.

Tutore Poland carried out the survey on a group of Poles aged 20-55 in January 2023.