Friday’s edition of Eastern Express examines the profile of Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef”, founder and owner of the private mercenary company Wagner Group. He is one of the most influential people in Russia today. However, the word on the street is pointing to his disfavor in the Kremlin’s circle of power. Tune in to learn about the rise and fall of the Wagner head, and what it all means for Russia’s war in Ukraine.