President of famous Polish stud farm dismissed

The state-owned Janów farm is famed for breeding Arabian horses, and its 'Pride of Poland' auctions attract wealthy buyers from all over the world.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

The president of the prestigious Janów Podlaski Stud Farm has been dismissed after less than a week in the post.

Hanna Sztuka, who had only taken up the job on Monday, will be replaced by her deputy, Marcin Oszczapiński.

“The National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) announces that due to the situation that came about, with the aim of ensuring the ongoing activity of the Company ‘Janów Podlaski Stud Farm’… in accordance with its powers… on March 17, 2023, made a change to the make-up of the Company Management Board,” the KOWR wrote in a press statement on Friday.

Sztuka’s appointment as president had sparked protests by farm staff.

Demonstrating employees and union representatives had been negotiating with KOWR officials on Thursday with Sztuka having to be helped into the premises by police, the RM FM private radio station reported.

Both the KOWR and protestors objected to her attempts to enter by force and the talks were called off, with KOWR management returning to Warsaw to make “appropriate decisions.”