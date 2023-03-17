ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with accusations directed at his responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In this first warrant of its kind for Ukraine, the ICC called for Putin’s arrest on allegations of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week it had been reported that the court was expected to issue warrants.

Separately, the court issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on these same charges.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into the possiblity of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and also genocide in Ukraine a year ago. Over his four trips to Ukraine, he highlighted that he was looking at alleged crimes against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion on its neighbor.

More to follow…