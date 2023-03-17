There has been no better time in Polish-Czech relations: Polish PM

There has been no better time in our thousand-year history in Polish-Czech relations, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said before his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel. We will cooperate with Poland in restoring Ukraine to the map of European democracies, the Czech president added.

The PM began his meeting with the Czech head of state Friday morning. Pavel has been on an official visit to Poland since Thursday. On the first day, he met with President Andrzej Duda, among others, and discussed economic cooperation, road, rail, and energy infrastructure expansion, and further support for Ukraine.

Polish-Czech economic co-operation, development of roads, railway and energy infrastructure as well as further support for #Ukraine🇺🇦 were the main topics at the meeting of presidents @AndrzejDuda of #Poland🇵🇱 and @prezidentpavel of the #CzechRepublic🇨🇿.https://t.co/kElx3SbQGK

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) March 16, 2023

Common challenges

After welcoming the Czech president, the Polish PM noted that Poland and the Czech Republic share common perspectives and common challenges, including those related to the war in Ukraine.

🇵🇱PM @MorawieckiM at the meeting with the President of 🇨🇿 @prezidentpavel: I am not sure if there has been a better time in our 1000-year history of Polish-Czech relations. It is great to host a representative of a country that thinks like us. Together we are stronger. pic.twitter.com/9zVOMPYGrT

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 17, 2023

“I am happy that at the level of the European Union, at the level of NATO, the Czech Republic and Poland are always mentioned side by side. Together we are stronger,” Morawiecki said, adding that he hopes that there will be a renewal of the Visegrad Group meetings.

Supporting Ukraine

President Pavel, in turn, stressed that he was extremely proud to visit Poland right after he was sworn in as Czech president. “I am glad that we are together in a situation where we have a turning point in the history of our countries, as well as Europe,” he said.

“I am glad that we can discuss important issues for our region together,” Pavel emphasized. He also said that it is not only a question of supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression but also issues concerning the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war.

The meeting of 🇵🇱 PM @MorawieckiM and the President of 🇨🇿 @prezidentpavel is underway. The main topics focus on bilateral & regional cooperation and security issues, including Russia's attack on #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ADAtWBgLmF

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 17, 2023 `

“I am convinced that our countries should play an important role in restoring Ukraine to the map of European democracies,” the Czech President stated, adding that Czechia and Poland will support Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO.