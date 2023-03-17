Ruling party maintains lead in latest poll

Poland’s United Right ruling coalition has maintained a lead over its centrist rival the Civic Coalition (KO), a poll has shown.

The United Right could count on 33.81 percent of the vote if the general election was held on Sunday, March 13, while KO would garner 28.36 percent, according to the Pollster Institute survey carried out for the Super Express tabloid and published on Friday.

The centre-right Poland 2050 would come third on 11.27 percent backing, followed by the far-right Confederation on 9.7 percent.

The Left, which was supported by 9.3 percent of respondents, would be the only other party to get any seats as others would fail to cross the 5-percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.

The Pollster Institute ran the survey on March 13-14, 2023.