Tennis: Iga Świątek keeps dominating Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek won the quarter-final of the WTA Indian Wells tournament, 6:2, 6:3 against Sorana Cîrstea from Romania. The world No.1 female tennis player is now one step closer to defending her title.



At the beginning of the first set Cîrstea, who was losing 2:0, managed to break Świątek’s serve and moments later bring the match to a 2:2 tie. After that, the Pole made quick work of her rival and won all the subsequent games.

She's on a mission today 😤@iga_swiatek | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/hakiOb0aqk

— wta (@WTA) March 16, 2023

The Romanian later in the second set, won three games in quick succession, again breaking Świątek’s serve. However, it was far too little to threaten the Pole.

J A Z D A 🔥@iga_swiatek sprints past Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 and will face Rybakina in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN semifinals! pic.twitter.com/CZtCEwRlES

— wta (@WTA) March 16, 2023

Iga only needed 83 minutes to claim victory. While her semi-final rival Rybakina fought for nearly three hours. The Moscow-born representative of Kazakhstan eventually won 7:6 (7-4), 2:6, 6:4.

Iga loves Indian Wells. Indian Wells loves Iga ❤️@iga_swiatek | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/vHs243OQ41

— wta (@WTA) March 16, 2023

The next match between Iga Świątek and Jelena Rybakina will take place on the night from Friday to Saturday Polish time.