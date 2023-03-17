In this episode of “Rock Rachon”, Clément Charpentreau, an expert in military aviation and the Deputy Editor at AeroTime News, joined us to talk about the footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone downing over the Black Sea. Our guest was surprised by the tactics the Russians used to destroy the drone. We also discussed what this incident meant and what it could bring in the future.
Rock Rachon 16.03
