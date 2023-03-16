Military Mind 16.03

The overall pace of Russian operations in Ukraine appears to have dropped compared to previous weeks. According to Ukrainian military officials, the daily rate of Russian ground attacks has fallen from between 90 and 100 per day to just 20 to 29, which likely suggests Russian forces have lost much of their offensive capacity due to staggering manpower and equipment losses. Ukrainian military sources have noted the number of attacks in and around Bakhmut also as falling, particularly in the last few days. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has recently emphasized the toll the lacking of ammunition on Wagner’s ability to level offensive operations against the city.