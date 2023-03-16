U.S. State Department authorizes sale of 800 Hellfire missiles for Poland

The US State Department has approved the sale of 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles to Poland at an estimated USD 150 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the Pentagon announced on Thursday.



According to the DSCA press release, the package requested by Poland includes 800 Hellfire missiles and four training missiles as well as technical support.

[email protected] authorizes a Foreign Military Sales #FMS case for #Poland to purchase up to 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million.🇺🇸🇵🇱 #FMSUpdate –https://t.co/JgPJKOzFJe pic.twitter.com/RbFAg3jdx6

— Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) March 16, 2023

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the statement says.





You can read the full press release here.

#Apache #AH64 firing a Hellfire missile 😧 pic.twitter.com/GRdQ4LAeZV

— Rotarywing (@Rotarywings1) February 25, 2018

The AGM-114R2 is one of the newer variants of the laser-guided Hellfire precision anti-tank missiles. They are most commonly used by AH-64 Apache helicopters and MQ-9 Reaper drones. Poland ordered both of these weapon systems.

Smart boys (hellfire missile) seeking for targets 😯 pic.twitter.com/pBw52TQtsh

— Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) December 31, 2018