120 pieces of art and fine craftsmanship are on display at the Royal Castle in Warsaw as part of a “Crème de la Crème” exhibition of the institution’s recent acquisitions, which include paintings by Bernardo Belotto (Canaletto), Marcello Bacciarelli, and a collection of silverware once belonging to Frederick Augusts of Saxony. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.