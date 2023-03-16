Poland’s Kubacki wins Lillehammer Ski Jump World Cup

Kubacki, who was in fourth position after the first round, was 7.4 points ahead of Slovenian Anze Lanisk and 9.2 points ahead of the Austrian Daniel Tschofenig, the leader at the halfway point.

Geir Olsen/PAP/EPA

Dawid Kubacki has won the ski jumping World Cup competition in Lillehammer, Norway..

This is his sixth triumph this season in World Cup competitions, and the eleventh of his career.

Kamil Stoch took seventh place on Thursday, Piotr żyła fourteenth, Aleksander Zniszczoł seventeenth and Paweł Wąsek twentieth.