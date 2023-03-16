Eastern Express 16.03

More than two years after the end of the Second Karabakh War, the situation in the conflict area remains highly unstable. Despite declarations of a de facto solution to the problem, the region is once again becoming a flashpoint. Will intensive peace talks and the signalling of significant concessions by Armenia help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue? TVP World prepared a report and invited Simon Maghakyan, investigative journalist and visiting scholar at Tufts University, to shed more light on the issue.