‘Our countries are the vanguard in supporting Ukraine’: Polish President to Czech counterpart

Polish-Czech economic co-operation, development of roads, railway and energy infrastructure as well as further support for Ukraine were the main topics at the meeting of presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Peter Pavel of the Czech Republic.



Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva Pavlova began an official visit to Warsaw.

Andrzej Duda said during a joint press conference with the Czech leader, that their conversation concerned Polish-Czech co-operation with political, economic and infrastructural issues, including prospects of fast roads and rail connections between the two countries, as well as regional co-operation under the Three Seas Initiative and the Bucharest Nine.

Other topics of the talks, the Polish president recalled, included security issues and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July, and of course the situation in Ukraine.





“The Czech Republic and Poland are countries that are in the absolute vanguard when it comes to support for Ukraine,” Duda underlined.

As he pointed out, both countries have provided Ukraine not only with humanitarian but also crucial military support.





The leaders also discussed energy security in both countries and the entire CEE region.





Economic co-operation between PKN Orlen and Unipetrol was also discussed.





The Polish president thanked Pavel for the very promising situation of the Polish minority in the Czech Republic as to development and education.

I hope that over the next few years, as long as I am still the President of the Republic of Poland here, we will co-operate well and closely in building these Polish-Czech relations on the best possible path, and our co-operation both in NATO and the EU, in the Three Seas Initiative, the Bucharest Nine and all formats in which we participate together,” said Duda.

The Czech president appreciates the level of co-operation achieved between the Czech Republic and Poland, and noted it is not only between the heads of state and governments, but also regional, local authorities and citizens.





“Throughout history, our relationship has probably never been as great as it is now,” President Pavel said.

Poland and Czech Republic stand by Ukraine

Pavel said the Polish-Czech rapprochement has also come about by the ongoing war in Ukraine.





President Pavel confirmed that the topic of road and energy infrastructure was likewise discussed in his conversation with President Duda.





“The president also mentioned the Stork II gas pipeline, the connection with the terminal in Gdańsk. This is very important to us, as well as the extension of the D11 motorway and the connection to the S3 expressway on the Polish side,” he said. He noted that he sees room for improvement in cross-border co-operation between Poland and the Czech Republic.





Petr Pavel also expressed his gratitude at President Duda agreeing for Poland to be special partner at NATO days in the Czech Republic. “I look forward to further co-operation and I hope that this visit will not only not be the last, but that we will co-operate openly at all levels,” he said.





The presidents were asked about the support by both countries for Ukraine after the Russian invasion. According to the Czech leader the countries of our region should now co-operate on a plan for rebuilding Ukraine.





“It will be a reconstruction, a reconstruction of a country destroyed by war, but it will also be a huge opportunity for all the economies involved in rebuilding this country,” Pavel said, pointing out that it is important to reach an agreement so as not to have individual countries competing with each other here.





President Duda agreed as to this with his Czech counterpart.





“Our co-operation in the field of participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and participation in reconstruction in many aspects, is a great future. Not only participation in the direct reconstruction of Ukraine from war damage, but its building as a modern state – in the infrastructural meaning, as well as building Ukraine as a state which – we deeply believe – will be a member of the European Union and NATO in the future,” Duda said.





President Duda assured how both Poland and Czechia work to bolster Ukraine in the eyes of the world, and will continue enhancing the country’s position as to development and its accession to the Euroatlantic structures.





He assured that both the Czech Republic and Poland would play the role of Ukraine’s advocates here – supporting its accession and development aspirations.