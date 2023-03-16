Warsaw named Europe’s second best city for cinema lovers

Holiday rental website Holidu has compiled a ranking of Europe’s top cinema cities. After analysing various sets of data from Google Maps it had the Swiss city of Geneva in top pot with the Polish capital in second.



Holidu described the Warsaw film scene as “dynamic, diverse and promising”, also highlighting that it “has something to offer for every cinephile, with a variety of cinemas, from mainstream cinemas to alternative venues.”

“A unique cinema experience in Warsaw is the Kino Muranów, a beautifully renovated cinema dating back to the 1950s, which features a retro design and offers a range of films from classics to contemporary independent films,” the website noted.

“Warsaw also hosts some film festivals such as the Warsaw Film Festival which takes place in October,” Holidu articulated.

